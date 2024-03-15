Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 206 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,928 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,095,000 after purchasing an additional 740,778 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,762,205.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,048,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,290 shares of company stock worth $7,142,580 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $207.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.39. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.86 and a twelve month high of $209.20. The company has a market capitalization of $102.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

