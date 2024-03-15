Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 271 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 113,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,171,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $505,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $106.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.82 and its 200 day moving average is $105.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

