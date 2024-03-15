Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 297 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,554,418 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $907,190,000 after buying an additional 173,111 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,485,046 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $128,945,000 after purchasing an additional 960,881 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.81.

NYSE:TPR opened at $47.35 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

