Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 408 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 131.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $584,739.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PACCAR stock opened at $115.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $116.88.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

