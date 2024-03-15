Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 575 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $2,397,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,997,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,012,000 after acquiring an additional 66,636 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 157,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 25,243 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 7,300 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSK. Compass Point lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 1.6 %

FSK stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.81%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

