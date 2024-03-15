Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 794 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth about $361,915,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,932,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1,447.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,980,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723,659 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 544.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,995,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

