Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 61.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $115.21 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $116.88. The company has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.93 and its 200 day moving average is $94.33.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.