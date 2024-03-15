Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.9% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,454. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.24. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.81%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

