Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $122,000 Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 108.9% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.18. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Barclays cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.90.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

