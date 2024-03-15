Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,987,000 after buying an additional 2,719,637 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,107,000 after buying an additional 1,642,304 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,641,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $91.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.52 and its 200-day moving average is $90.94. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2921 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

