Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $254,000 Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 13.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 204,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 23,982 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Johnson Controls International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $63.09 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average of $55.02.
Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Argus downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.58.
Johnson Controls International Company Profile
Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.
