Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 587.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 415.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 53,670 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average of $19.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.24. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

