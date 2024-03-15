Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $71,000 Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Synopsys by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,685,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,911,046,000 after purchasing an additional 186,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Synopsys by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,457,000 after purchasing an additional 836,667 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,594,000 after purchasing an additional 330,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $891,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Stock Down 0.3 %
SNPS stock opened at $559.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.36 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $546.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.60.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Synopsys news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
