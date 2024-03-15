Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $71,000 Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Synopsys by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,685,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,911,046,000 after purchasing an additional 186,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Synopsys by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,457,000 after purchasing an additional 836,667 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,594,000 after purchasing an additional 330,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $891,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $559.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.36 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $546.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.08.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.60.

In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Synopsys news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

