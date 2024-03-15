Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $78,000 Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 7,226.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after buying an additional 204,220 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $31.94 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average of $33.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

