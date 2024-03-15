Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $78,000 Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.4 %

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $250.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 88.89 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.22. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.38 and a twelve month high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 84.08%. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MANH. Truist Financial increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.29.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

See Also

