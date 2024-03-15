Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $88,000 Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 476.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $207.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.53 and a 200 day moving average of $195.39. The company has a market capitalization of $102.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.86 and a 1-year high of $209.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,048,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,048,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Jude Jones sold 1,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total value of $306,523.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,879.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,290 shares of company stock valued at $7,142,580. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.