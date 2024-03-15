Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1,926.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,688,000. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 106,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 17,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.83. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.