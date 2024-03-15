Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.60.

SNPS stock opened at $559.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $546.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.36 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The company has a market cap of $85.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

