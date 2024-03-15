Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 23.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 343,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after buying an additional 64,723 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,878,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,690,000 after buying an additional 52,041 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 11.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 370.4% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 17,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth $12,342,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $115.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $116.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

Read Our Latest Report on PACCAR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.