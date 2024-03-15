Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $264.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $267.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,304 shares of company stock worth $38,860,831. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

