Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 54 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $559.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $546.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.36 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.60.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

