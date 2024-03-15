Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 867 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1,926.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,304 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $577,800,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234,737 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

MUB opened at $107.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.83. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.