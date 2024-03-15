Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $613.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.28 and a 52 week high of $624.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $557.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.61.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,003 shares of company stock worth $162,647,852. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

