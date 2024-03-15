Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,646 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,646 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $52.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $71.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

