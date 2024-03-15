Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,694 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.27.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

