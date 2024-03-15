Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,611,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,808,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $242.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $246.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.