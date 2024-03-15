Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Declares $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Ralph Lauren has increased its dividend payment by an average of 63.4% annually over the last three years. Ralph Lauren has a payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ralph Lauren to earn $11.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $182.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.51. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $190.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 98.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $89,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 89.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RL. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ralph Lauren

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.