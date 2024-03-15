Raluca Dinu Sells 100,000 Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Stock

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) Director Raluca Dinu sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 523,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,304.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Raluca Dinu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Raluca Dinu sold 26,076 shares of BigBear.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $65,450.76.

On Friday, December 15th, Raluca Dinu sold 13,029 shares of BigBear.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $25,015.68.

Shares of BigBear.ai stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84.

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BigBear.ai by 71.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

