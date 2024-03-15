Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock Price Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.9% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $60.77 and last traded at $60.93. Approximately 353,428 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,675,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.40.

Specifically, SVP John Shinn sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $243,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,358.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $243,762.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,358.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,658 shares of company stock worth $2,969,232 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Rambus had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC lifted its stake in Rambus by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Rambus by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

