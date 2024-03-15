REE Automotive (REE) to Release Earnings on Saturday

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, March 16th.

REE Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of REE Automotive stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. REE Automotive has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $13.77. The company has a market cap of $62.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REE Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 61.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 93,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35,754 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 154,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 23,063 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in REE Automotive in the first quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner integrates vehicle components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into single compact module between the chassis and the wheel, which is controlled by its electronic unit functions, which includes drive-by-wire, steer-by-wire, break-by-wire, DaaS, smart corners, and design for serviceability; and REEplatform, a modular electric vehicle platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.