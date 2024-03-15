REE Automotive (REE) to Release Earnings on Saturday

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Saturday, March 16th.

REE Automotive Stock Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ:REE opened at $5.65 on Friday. REE Automotive has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of REE Automotive

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REE. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of REE Automotive by 1,467.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 208,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 195,259 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in REE Automotive in the third quarter worth $277,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in REE Automotive in the third quarter worth $216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in REE Automotive by 137.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the third quarter worth $90,000. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner integrates vehicle components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into single compact module between the chassis and the wheel, which is controlled by its electronic unit functions, which includes drive-by-wire, steer-by-wire, break-by-wire, DaaS, smart corners, and design for serviceability; and REEplatform, a modular electric vehicle platform.

