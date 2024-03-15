Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Insider Andy M. Ransom Sells 464,245 Shares of Stock

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) insider Andy M. Ransom sold 464,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.27), for a total transaction of £2,270,158.05 ($2,908,594.55).

Rentokil Initial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RTO stock opened at GBX 478.70 ($6.13) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,989.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62. Rentokil Initial plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 387.80 ($4.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 663.80 ($8.50). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 422.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 474.75.

Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.93 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 575 ($7.37) to GBX 590 ($7.56) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 628.13 ($8.05).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

