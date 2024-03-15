Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.3784 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18.

Rentokil Initial has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rentokil Initial to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Shares of NYSE:RTO opened at $30.84 on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $41.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average of $29.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Rentokil Initial by 12.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Rentokil Initial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 291.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

