Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.3784 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18.
Rentokil Initial has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rentokil Initial to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.
Rentokil Initial Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:RTO opened at $30.84 on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $41.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average of $29.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.
Rentokil Initial Company Profile
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
