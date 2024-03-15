Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for CenterPoint Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CNP stock opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $31.43.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $94,750,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,409 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,958,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,640 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 175.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,618,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,183 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.