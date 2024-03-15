Reviewing Nova Eye Medical (OTCMKTS:ELXMF) and Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Nova Eye Medical (OTCMKTS:ELXMF – Get Free Report) and Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Nova Eye Medical and Koninklijke Philips’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nova Eye Medical N/A N/A N/A Koninklijke Philips -2.53% 14.17% 5.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nova Eye Medical and Koninklijke Philips, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nova Eye Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Koninklijke Philips 1 1 1 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Nova Eye Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Koninklijke Philips shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nova Eye Medical and Koninklijke Philips’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nova Eye Medical N/A N/A N/A $0.01 13.70 Koninklijke Philips $18.17 billion 1.10 -$503.27 million ($0.57) -37.61

Nova Eye Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Koninklijke Philips. Koninklijke Philips is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nova Eye Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Nova Eye Medical

Nova Eye Medical Limited designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells surgical devices for the treatment of glaucoma in Australia, the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers iTrack, a surgical system for the reduction in intraocular pressure (IOP) in adult patients with open-angle glaucoma; iTrack Advance, a canaloplasty microcatheter; Molteno3, a glaucoma drainage device to treat patients with severe or complex glaucoma; and 2RT, a proprietary laser technology to treat patients in early/intermediate age-related macular degeneration. The company was formerly known as Ellex Medical Lasers Limited and changed its name to Nova Eye Medical Limited in July 2020. Nova Eye Medical Limited was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Kent Town, Australia.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease. In addition, the company offers acute patient management solutions; emergency care solutions; sleep and respiratory care solutions; and electronic medical record and care management solutions. Further, it provides power toothbrushes, brush heads, and interdental cleaning and teeth whitening products; infant feeding, baby monitors, and digital parental solutions; and grooming and beauty products and solutions. The company has strategic partnership agreements with TriHealth, Northwell, and Atrium Health. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Philips N.V. in May 2013. Koninklijke Philips N.V. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

