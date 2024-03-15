Reviewing Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) and Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROGW)

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) and Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Plains GP and Brooge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plains GP 0.41% 1.33% 0.69% Brooge Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Plains GP and Brooge Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plains GP $48.71 billion 0.07 $198.00 million $1.02 16.89 Brooge Energy $116.05 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Plains GP has higher revenue and earnings than Brooge Energy.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Plains GP and Brooge Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plains GP 2 1 2 1 2.33 Brooge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Plains GP presently has a consensus price target of $17.43, indicating a potential upside of 1.15%. Given Plains GP’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Plains GP is more favorable than Brooge Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.5% of Plains GP shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Plains GP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Plains GP beats Brooge Energy on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks. It engages in the loading and unloading services at terminals; NGL fractionation and isomerization services; and natural gas and condensate processing services. The company offers logistics services to producers, refiners, and other customers. PAA GP Holdings LLC operates as a general partner of the company. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha. The company was formerly known as Brooge Holdings Limited and changed its name to Brooge Energy Limited in April 2020. Brooge Energy Limited was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

