Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII) Shares Down 1.4%

Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,000 ($25.62) and last traded at GBX 2,080 ($26.65). Approximately 10,686 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 4,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,110 ($27.03).

Rights & Issues Investment Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £118.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,475.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,095.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,979.13.

Rights & Issues Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 31.25 ($0.40) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Rights & Issues Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $11.75. Rights & Issues Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,907.80%.

About Rights & Issues Investment Trust

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

