Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 96.45% from the company’s previous close.

RIVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.78.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.89.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,829.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,277,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,602,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $930,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,020 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $228,175,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,704,572 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $194,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,922 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

