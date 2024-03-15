Roth Mkm Initiates Coverage on Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Equities research analysts at Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 495.24% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,863,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,093.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 15,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares in the last quarter. 18.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

