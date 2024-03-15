Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.00.
SPRB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded Spruce Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Spruce Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.14.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $8,681,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $2,210,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,123,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 912,863 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 822,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 494,121 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,043,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.
