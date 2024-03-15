Royal Bank of Canada Increases Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target to C$27.00

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Information Services from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Information Services’s payout ratio is 71.88%.
Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.
