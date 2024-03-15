S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Stock Price Down 1.9%

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38.96 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 38.96 ($0.50). 1,199,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,285,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.70 ($0.51).

S4 Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 41.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 56.02. The company has a market capitalization of £225.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.79.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

