Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 128,391 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. 44.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.