Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Trading Down 0.5%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €273.50 ($300.55) and last traded at €275.50 ($302.75). 4,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €277.00 ($304.40).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 92.45, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €265.23 and a 200-day moving average price of €251.75.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

