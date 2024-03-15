Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02

Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Sunday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 17th.
Saunders International Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Saunders International Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Saunders International
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Is It Time to Buy These 5 Oversold Stocks?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Saunders International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saunders International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.