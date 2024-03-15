Saunders International Limited (SND) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on April 14th

Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Sunday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 17th.
Saunders International Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24.
About Saunders International
