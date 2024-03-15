Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stake Reduced by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 664,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43,035 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $666,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 20,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 498,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,840,000 after purchasing an additional 24,163 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $59.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.93. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.