Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.48

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.48 and last traded at $79.45, with a volume of 456056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.02.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $800,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,631,000. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,310,000.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

