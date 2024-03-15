Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Position Raised by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 84.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,436 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Sempra worth $21,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Sempra by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In other Sempra news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,983.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sempra news, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 5,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $367,301.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,983.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,622 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,713. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE opened at $70.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $79.51.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

