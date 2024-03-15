Shaolin Capital Management LLC Takes $29,000 Position in TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 77,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLSIW. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

TriSalus Life Sciences Trading Up 1.0 %

TLSIW stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, an immunotherapy company that develops and commercializes immunotherapies for the treatment of liver and pancreatic tumors. The company offers the TriNav Infusion System for hepatic arterial infusion of liver tumors; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion System for pancreatic tumors.

